Senate approves legislation for ECJ to assume functions of Ombudsman Loop Jamaica

The Senate on Friday passed the Political Ombudsman (Interim) (Amendment) Act, 2024, paving the way for the functions of the Office of Political Ombudsman (OPO) to be subsumed into the Electoral Office of Jamaica (ECJ).

Like in the House of Representatives three days earlier, the Bill was passed along strict party-line votes. All eight Government senators voted ‘yes’ while the six Opposition senators present voted ‘no. The Bill was passed without amendment and now goes to the Governor-General for his assent.

In piloting the Bill, deputy leader of government business in the Senate, Senator Aubyn Hill, said that having the ECJ assume the responsibilities of the political ombudsman is in the nation’s interest.

He said the Government believes that there is greater benefit from having the ECJ, with nine individuals drawn from different segments of the society, applying their varied skills to the conduct of the work of the Office of the Political Ombudsman versus the retention of a single person in the office.

“It leads to greater enforcement of the recommendations of the political ombudsman, as there is greater persuasive power by having representatives from the two main political parties, which will, in turn, give the recommendations of the ECJ greater legitimacy and greater likelihood of compliance,” Hill posited.

He added that the prominence and stature achieved by the ECJ locally, regionally and internationally is the strongest reason for the functions of the Office of the Political Ombudsman to be managed effectively by the ECJ.

Senator Hill said the decision to have the ECJ assume the role of the political ombudsman comes after years of discussion and consultation.

“This decision has not been taken lightly or without true consideration,” he stated.

The government senator stressed that centralisation of the services will allow for a more fulsome examination of matters brought to the Office of the Political Ombudsman, as these matters will be scrutinised through the individual and collective lenses of the nine members of the ECJ, who are required to exercise fairness and who are bound by the Electoral Commission Interim Act to perform their functions within specified parameters.

The Office of the Political Ombudsman has been vacant since November 15, 2022, when the term of the then incumbent, Donna Parchment Brown expired. The ombudsman essentially acted as the referee in political disputes involving the political parties. These conflicts usually arise during an election campaign.