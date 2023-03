The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Public Procurement Bill 2022 and the Finance Management Bill 2023 were debated in the senate this week. Leading debate in the senate was Minister of Economic Affairs, Sen. Hon. Michael Halkitis. He said, “we have acquired and brought on stream the Go Bonfire platform, a best in class procurement platform that is being implemented […]

NewsAmericasNow.com