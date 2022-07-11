Senate set to examine Road Traffic Regulations | Loop Jamaica

The Road Traffic Regulations, 2022, which provide a slate of new offences and fines under the 2018 Road Traffic Act, were tabled in the Senate on July 8.

The document was tabled by Leader of Government Business in the Senate and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith.

In her remarks, Johnson Smith said she welcomed the tabling of the legislation.

“We look forward to reviewing them to ensure that they accord with the requirements, but we trust that the extensive time that has been taken to promulgate these regulations has ensured that they are, in fact, ready for us to be taken,” she said.

Johnson Smith said the Regulations have been adopted in the House of Representatives.

The Road Traffic Regulations, 2022 contain 299 orders, grouped into 13 parts, which provide for a slate of new offences and fines under the 2018 Road Traffic Act.

The legislation also addresses the requirements for a motor vehicle to be operated on a road, including obtaining a certificate of fitness, registering a motor vehicle, and obtaining a certificate of title, and licensing (whether yearly or half-yearly).

In the meantime, the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, which seeks to facilitate the accurate implementation of the road traffic regulations, was also tabled.