Local News

Senator Duncan urges stakeholders to throw their support behind Gov’t’s anticrime strategies

20 December 2025
Senator Keith Duncan is urging all stakeholders to throw their support behind the government’s anticrime strategies.

The former Private Sector Organization of Jamaica, PSOJ President, made the appeal in the Senate yesterday.

It comes as Jamaica is projected to record fewer than 700 murders this year, the first time in just over three decades.

According to Senator Duncan, during his tenure as PSOJ President, he could have joined in accusing the government of not having a crime plan.

He said he met with officials who detailed Plan Secure Jamaica, which was crafted by the Holness administration.

He said it’s important that a partisan approach not be taken to the fight against crime. 

He was speaking on a motion moved by colleague government Senator Abka Fitz-Henley.

The motion acknowledged the work of the security forces and policymakers in reducing crime.

