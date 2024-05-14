Senator Floyd Morris presented with birth certificate in braille Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Senator Floyd Morris presented with birth certificate in braille Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Vaz bemoans death of Titchfield High students in fatal Portland crash

Two students dead from 2-vehicle crash in Portland

Google unleashes AI in search, raising hopes for better results

Poll: How do you prefer to gift money to children?

Senator Floyd Morris presented with birth certificate in braille

Cultivate Interest in investing among children, says JN exec

Over 100 tablets with literacy app gifted to 23 schools

Temperatures projected to increase, says Met Office

8 dead, at least 40 injured as farm workers’ bus overturns in Florida

Hedge fund operators face trial after NY firm collapse

Tuesday May 14

27°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

7 hrs ago

Senator Floyd Morris (file photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Registrar General’s Department (RGD), Desmond Davis, last Friday recently presented to Senator Floyd Morris, who is visually impaired, a copy of his birth certificate in braille.

The presentation was made during the sitting of the Senate at Gordon House.

The RGD is now providing birth certificates in braille, especially for members of the disabled community, including visually impaired persons.  

Persons living with disabilities, including those from the blind community, can now access their birth certificate in braille from any RGD office island-wide.

Also sharing in the presentation was fellow Senator, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, the Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for skills and digital transformation.

Morris Dixon has responsibility for the RGD.

Senator Floyd Morris was then able to demonstrate his capacity to read the information from his birth certificate in braille.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Vaz bemoans death of Titchfield High students in fatal Portland crash

Jamaica News

Two students dead from 2-vehicle crash in Portland

Lifestyle

Minute Maid celebrates mothers, launches new juice flavours

More From

World News

8 dead, at least 40 injured as farm workers’ bus overturns in Florida

OCALA, Florida (AP) — A bus carrying farm workers in central Florida overturned on Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring about 40 other passengers, authorities said.
The bus was transporting 5

Jamaica News

See also

Ground broken for Portland Night Shelter and Drop-in Centre

Ground has been broken for the construction of the Portland Night Shelter and Drop-in Centre, which will be built at a cost of $51 million.
The two-storey building will include a commercial sized k

Jamaica News

Two students dead from 2-vehicle crash in Portland

Two students died as a result of injuries they sustained in a two-vehicle crash along the Blueberry Hill main road in Portland on Tuesday afternoon.
The identities of the deceased are still not est

Jamaica News

Hear the Children’s Cry founder Betty Ann Blaine has died

Child rights advocate and founder of Hear the Children’s Cry Betty Ann Blaine has died.
She passed away on Monday in the United States. She was in her early 70s.
Loop News spoke to her close fri

Jamaica News

Cabinet reviewing Constitutional Reform Committee report

Government says it’s hoping for Opposition sign-off on first-phase recommendations

Jamaica News

HTCC says its founder Betty Ann Blaine was a children’s champion

Jamaica’s children have lost one of their most dedicated advocates, and the country, a dedicated, multi-faceted developmental giant in Betty Ann Blaine.
That’s from the opening line in a tribute fr

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols