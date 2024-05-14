Senator Floyd Morris presented with birth certificate in braille Loop Jamaica

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Registrar General’s Department (RGD), Desmond Davis, last Friday recently presented to Senator Floyd Morris, who is visually impaired, a copy of his birth certificate in braille.

The presentation was made during the sitting of the Senate at Gordon House.

The RGD is now providing birth certificates in braille, especially for members of the disabled community, including visually impaired persons.

Persons living with disabilities, including those from the blind community, can now access their birth certificate in braille from any RGD office island-wide.

Also sharing in the presentation was fellow Senator, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, the Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for skills and digital transformation.

Morris Dixon has responsibility for the RGD.

Senator Floyd Morris was then able to demonstrate his capacity to read the information from his birth certificate in braille.