Senator supports Jamaica’s nuclear energy push Loop Jamaica

Government Senator Abka Fitz-Henley has thrown his support behind Jamaica exploring the possibility of accessing nuclear energy as it moves to reduce the country’s historically problematic high energy bill.

Fitz-Henley says he has noticed that Jamaica has grappled for many years with the issue of how best to diversify its sources of energy.

In his opening of the State of the Nation Debate in the Upper House recently, Fitz-Henley said, “I have been following the conversation closely, and wish to declare my support for calls for Jamaica to integrate nuclear energy into the country’s energy mix.

“It is good that conversations have started at the highest levels of our Government with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about using nuclear energy to generate electricity in Jamaica. That’s a step in the right direction.”

The newly-minted senator said impact studies done around the globe, which suggest that there may be an environmentally-sound way of accessing nuclear energy for the purpose of electricity generation, should be carefully considered.

He added that it is absolutely imperative that over the next five years, Jamaica should move towards accessing a more dependable, available and affordable energy source.

“Those are the benefits which the nuclear option brings. Accessing nuclear energy sources would no doubt insulate the Jamaican economy against shocks and high energy prices.

“Colleagues, I strongly believe (that) we should get it done,” Fitz-Henley stated.

He lauded Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett for playing a crucial role in the revival of Jamaica’s economy from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Colleagues, part of the reason I am hopeful about the future of the Jamaican economy is that the tourism enterprise, under the leadership of that patriotic Jamaican son and peerless advocate for our country, Ed Bartlett, supported by an able team including Delano Seiveright, continues to do well. The fact is, tourism has rebounded from COVID-19, (and) is performing at record levels, and is for the most part, driving the expansion of the Jamaican economy,” Fitz-Henley stated.

He expressed confidence that the leadership of the Tourism Ministry is sensitive to the vital importance of moving towards maximising further local earnings from the sector, while ensuring that local farmers, craft vendors and entertainers benefit more from the industry, and that tourism workers in general, see a spike in their earnings.

“I know our minister and his team, with the full backing of this Administration, are working on this. It’s important that we get it done on a larger scale,” commented Fitz-Henley.

He also weighed in on the issue of Jamaica’s trade balance. He cited a finding recently published by the International Merchandise Trade and STATIN, that in January of this year, exports from Jamaica grew much stronger when compared to imports, as yet another indicator that the Jamaican economy is moving in the right direction.

Fitz-Henley said he is encouraged that the Government has been moving to place additional focus on developing an export-led economic expansion strategy. He noted that the strategy includes identifying areas and industries where Jamaica has a competitive advantage, and also said the plan to get the economy expanding at a faster pace is multi-faceted.

“A plan which recognises that our people are our most valuable resource, and that a motivated, skilled and educated labour force working in tandem with the digital innovations of the day, is key to getting the engine of the economy moving at a faster pace,” Fitz-Henley indicated.