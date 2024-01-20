Senegal coach released from hospital following health scare Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
3 hrs ago

Senegal’s head coach Aliou Cissé watches on as players line up for the singing of the national anthems before the start of African Cup of Nations Group C football match against Cameroon, at the Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba).

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Senegal coach Aliou Cissé has been released from the hospital after a health scare following his team’s 3-1 win over Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Senegalese soccer federation said Saturday that the 47-year-old Cissé was treated by medical staff for a “benign infectious pathology” and had been kept overnight for tests at a local hospital in Yamoussoukro following Friday’s game.

“The tests are reassuring and he is back with his group,” the federation said.

“He’s doing well,” Senegal team spokesperson Kara Thioune said.

Cissé showed no obvious sign of illness when he spoke to reporters during the post-game news conference Friday.

Defending champion Senegal had just booked their place among the last 16 with their second successive win in Group C.

Senegal play Guinea in its final group game in Yamoussoukro on Tuesday.

