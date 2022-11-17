Senegal forward Man? ruled out of World Cup with leg injury Loop Jamaica

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal forward Sadio Man? will miss the World Cup because of a leg injury, the Senegalese football federation said Thursday.

Man? was injured in a German league game between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen on Nov. 8.

“Unfortunately, today’s MRI shows us that the progress was not as favourable as we had hoped,” team doctor Manuel Afonso said Thursday. “The result is unfortunately us withdrawing Sadio from the World Cup.”

The Senegalese star might also need surgery, Afonso said.

Most of Senegal’s squad arrived in Qatar for the World Cup on Sunday. The team’s first game in Qatar is against the Netherlands on Monday.

Senegal, the reigning African champion, had hoped that Man? could return at some point during the tournament.

Senegal play host Qatar four days after they face the Netherlands. Their final game in Group A is against Ecuador on Nov. 29.

Man? was injured early in the Bayern game. The Bundesliga club said the two-time African player of the year had an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg.