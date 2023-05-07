Senior citizen dies from road traffic mishap in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

Senior citizen dies from road traffic mishap in Trelawny Loop Jamaica
Senior citizen dies from road traffic mishap in Trelawny

Seven dead after SUV hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border

The Trelawny police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision in which an elderly pedestrian was hit by a motor vehicle moments after he purchased jerk chicken from a vendor in the parish on Friday night.

The police have identified the deceased as 68-year-old Winfield Moss of Clark’s Town in the parish.

Police reports are that about 10pm, Moss was in the process of crossing the roadway in Hague in the parish, when he stepped into the path of an oncoming motor vehicle.

He was hit by the vehicle, and was subsequently taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Moss became the fifth road fatally in the parish this year.

