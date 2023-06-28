Senior citizen killed in Trelawney, teen arrested, charged with murder Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 77-year-old man identified as Hewitt Clarke in Trelawny between Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24.

The police said a labourer of Barnstable in Stewart Town, Trelawny, Giovannie Robinson has since turned in himself over to the police.

Reports are that at about 6:00 pm, Clarke was found by citizens in his pickup truck parked in the front of his yard motionless with chop wounds.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Clarke was seen in the right front passenger seat with multiple slashes to his hands, chin, and chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, June 25, Clarke turned himself in to the police where he admitted that he stabbed Clarke to death with a machete. He was charged on Tuesday, June 27, following an interview.

