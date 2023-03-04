Senior citizen loses cash, cards and medication to bag-snatcher

Black Immigrant Daily News

Two senior citizens were the victims of thieves, with one having her knapsack snatched and the other an umbrella stolen.

Reports are that a 66-year-old Desouza Road woman had her bag, containing her personal items, pulled away from her.

The woman reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) that someone grabbed her knapsack while she was sitting at Lyly’s Hairdresser in Ottos, waiting for a ride.

Reportedly a male – dark in complexion, about 5 feet 5 inches in height, with a plaited hairstyle, and dressed in a blue floral shirt, long black pants, and dark coloured shoes – walked up to her and grabbed her black knapsack, which had been held between her legs.

The bag reportedly contained $500 in cash, her Social Security and Medical Benefits cards, a CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank card, her medication, and some food items.

The assailant then ran off in a southerly direction.

The Police later combed the surrounding area in a search for the alleged offender, but without success.

This offence reportedly occurred at about 10:30 a.m. in Ottos New Town.- REAL NEWS

