Senior cop calls for information to nab car thieves in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

Head of the Clarendon police, Superintendent Carlos Russell, says law enforcers will be continuing efforts to arrest persons who are involved in the theft of motor vehicles in the parish.

At the same time, Russell is calling on citizens of the parish to assist the police with useful information in a bid to locate such criminals.

The commanding officer, speaking at the monthly meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation last week, said several police operations are ongoing in an effort to locate those suspected of being involved in the criminal acts.

“It is one of those areas that we have been paying some attention to as it relates to major operations,” he informed parish councillors.

“I was told of some attempts to steal motor vehicles in this space, and I know that the police officers have been doing some work as it relates to that, and they would have prevented some of those activities,” he said.

In noting that persons involved in car stealing are “relentless”, Russell said citizens have to play their part while the police continue their investigations.

“We (the police) have to just continue our operations, so that is why we always ask the citizens to provide us with as much information as possible so that we can find these persons involved… (and) we can get them off the streets,” stated the senior lawman.