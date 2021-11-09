Senior cop receiving treatment after vehicle runs off road into sea | Loop Jamaica

Deputy Superintendent of Police Raymond Wilson remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment after a vehicle in which he was travelling reportedly crashed, then ran off the road and into the sea along the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in East Kingston on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Raymond Wilso has been hospitalised after a vehicle in which he was travelling reportedly crashed before splashing into the sea along the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in East Kingston this morning.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police sources revealed.

“Wilson is doing x-rays now, but there are no life threatening injuries. Initially he thought he had a broken leg, so he is being thoroughly checked by medical staff,” a source told Loop Jamaica.

The police’s Corporate Communication Unit confirmed that Wilson was involved in a crash, but said details were not yet available.

The crash, which occurred near the Jamaica Flour Mills, snarled traffic along the usually busy thoroughfare.

