Senior cop ‘sick and tired’ of cops being ‘dissed’, gunmen supported Loop Jamaica

Head of Police Area Five Headquarters, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gary Griffiths, has lambasted Jamaican citizens for not showing enough respect and support to law enforcers in the country.

Griffiths lamented that too many police officers are disrespected by many citizens who, in turn, lend their support to criminals who end up turning their weapons on law enforcers.

“… We are sick and tired of burying our policemen and (police)women whose only fault, or only wrong, is serving the people of Jamaica,” declared the senior cop.

Griffiths was speaking at Friday’s funeral service for 32-year-old Constable Justin Martin who was gunned down by armed men at a bar in Clarendon on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Martin was assigned to the St Catherine Enhanced Security Measures (ESM), and was described as a “valuable member” of the unit who will be missed.

According to Griffiths, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has buried a “host” of officers within the last two years from the St Catherine ESM.

“We lost three (officers) in one incident – three shot and killed, and we can laugh and talk about the police bwoy dem get shot up, because that’s how we see things,” Griffiths said.

He noted that he grew up at a time when the police were respected, however, he said those days have gone and some citizens now opt to be disrespectful to the police, referring to them as “police bwoy”, while gunmen are never styled as gun boy.

“… And if people were of the view that they won’t get support when they kill police, it wouldn’t be happening. But we hide them (gunmen), we cover up for them, and we help them to disrespect the police,” Griffiths claimed.

In an emotionally-charged tone, the senior lawman said many police officers are academically qualified and did not have to remain in the JCF, but they still wished to serve, this despite all the disrespect they face from some citizens.

Amid it all, Griffiths called on citizens to be more respectful of police officers locally.