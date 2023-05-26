Senior cop who died suddenly hailed for dedication, fairness Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has described the sudden passing of Police Inspector Franklin Hunter, who was assigned to the Mount Salem Police Station in St James, as a “profound loss”.

Hunter reportedly collapsed and died in the United States on Wednesday, plunging the JCF, especially the St James police, into mourning.

“Inspector Hunter’s sudden passing occurred while he was off the island on leave, where he had a medical emergency. He collapsed and never recovered,” stated the JCF in a media release.

“Inspector Hunter’s passing is a profound loss for our organisation, the community and all those who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him,” it added.

The constabulary lauded the inspector for his “remarkable work” in the Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in Mount Salem, which it said “set a high standard for others to follow, earning him the respect from his fellow colleagues, as well as members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).”

Tributes have also been flowing in on social media platforms for Hunter from persons who were familiar with him.

“Condolences to his family and the JCF. We have lost a decent, dedicated Christian gentleman,” said a woman on Facebook, for example..

“Inspector Hunter was a fine police officer, and I am sincerely saddened by his passing,” another woman said, adding that “(He was) a very good mentor and fair gentleman.”

“Sleep easy veteran Hunter, shocking news. He’s a very dedicated policeman, colleague and motivator,” a man commented.