Senior fire brigade officer pleads guilty to indecent assault of teen Loop Jamaica

A February 9, 2024 sentencing date has been set for Assistant Commissioner with the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Floyd McLean, who pleaded guilty on Thursday to the offence of indecent assault of a 14-year-old girl.

The teen was volunteering at the Montego Bay Fire Department when the alleged incident occurred there.

McLean was initially charged by the St James police with attempted rape and sexual touching, in August of this year.

However, on Thursday, the charges were reduced to indecent assault, to which he subsequently pleaded guilty when he appeared in the St James Parish Court.

McLean’s $400,000 bail was extended until his sentencing hearing next year.

Reports are that the teen was on voluntary services at the Jamaica Fire Brigade in Montego Bay, St James, in July when the incident occurred.

Following a report by the minor to the police’s Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), the now accused was taken into custody on August 15, 2023, and was charged the following day.

He previously denied all the allegations against him.

McLean reportedly joined the fire brigade 33 years ago, and has served in several leadership positions there.