Senior firefighter facing sex crime charge offered bail Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
1 hrs ago

A high-ranking member of the Jamaica Fire Brigade who was this week charged with a sex crime against a 14-year-old schoolgirl has been offered bail.

The teen was volunteering at the Montego Bay fire department.

The accused was charged on Wednesday by the St James police with attempted rape and sexual touching. He was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 in the St James Parish Court on Thursday.

Following a report by the minor to the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), the accused was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Reports are that the teen was on voluntary services at the Jamaica Fire Brigade in Montego Bay, St James, when the incident occurred.

The accused reportedly joined the fire brigade 33 years ago.

He is to reappear in court on September 22, 2023 for a hearing date.

