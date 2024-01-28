Senior policeman reportedly drowns at St Ann river Loop Jamaica

A senior police officer, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Delroy Johnson of the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ), who was in charge of the Denham Town Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in the Corporate Area, reportedly drowned while engaged in recreational activities in St Ann on Sunday.

Information received is that he was playing dominoes with friends, after which he went into a river at Hidden Beauty, located in Thatch Hill, St Ann close to Blue Hole.

Johnson reportedly experienced difficulties in the water, and was pull out by a lifeguard, who administered CPR, but even with the support of others, the efforts failed to resuscitate the lawman.

A sub-officer from the St Ann Police Division confirmed the development.

More details to come as they become available.