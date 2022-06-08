Senior UWI lecturer apologises to Fitz-Henley for defamatory statement | Loop Jamaica

Senior University of the West Indies Lecturer and former Chairman of the Opposition PNP’s Election Review Committee, Dr Canute Thompson, has “unreservedly” apologised to media practitioner, Abka Fitz-Henley, for false and defamatory statements made on social media.

Thompson said sorry to Fitz-Henley in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Aspects of the now-deleted tweets, which led to Thompson’s apology, are not appropriate for publication.

Thompson had also falsely indicated that Fitz-Henley is a government employee, who works at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Thompson said he now understands that his statements are false and that he now understands that Fitz-Henley is not and was never a Government employee.

“I unreservedly apologise to Mr Fitz-Henley for any harm my comments may have caused,” wrote Thompson.

Thompson’s apology comes on the heel of a letter sent by Queen’s Counsel on behalf of Fitz-Henley demanding an apology and the deleting of the tweet, failing which a lawsuit would be filed.

Thompson’s biography posted on his Twitter account and the website of the University of the West Indies says he is a Senior Lecturer in Educational Policy, Planning, and Leadership and Head of the Caribbean Centre for Educational Planning at the Mona Campus of the regional institution.