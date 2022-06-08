Senior UWI lecturer apologises to Fitz-Henley for defamatory statement | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Senior UWI lecturer apologises to Fitz-Henley for defamatory statement | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

No, you’re not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking

Senior UWI lecturer apologises to Fitz-Henley for defamatory statement

Happy together: Orphaned turtles and kids who set them free

NCB to increase interest rates

Lawyer likens suggested Bail Act change to Pope revamping the Bible

General public gets small allocation in Dolla IPO

JTA tight-lipped on St Mary school’s ‘issues’ ahead of Gov’t meeting

Deadly gunfight in Westmoreland cane field

Men held following shoot-out in downtown Kingston; 3 guns seized

‘Persons of interest’ in quadruple, triple murders were on bail — JCF

Wednesday Jun 08

31?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

50 minutes ago

From left: Dr Canute Thompson, QC Peter Champagnie and Abka Fitz-Henley.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Senior University of the West Indies Lecturer and former Chairman of the Opposition PNP’s Election Review Committee, Dr Canute Thompson, has “unreservedly” apologised to media practitioner, Abka Fitz-Henley, for false and defamatory statements made on social media.

Thompson said sorry to Fitz-Henley in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Aspects of the now-deleted tweets, which led to Thompson’s apology, are not appropriate for publication.

Thompson had also falsely indicated that Fitz-Henley is a government employee, who works at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Thompson said he now understands that his statements are false and that he now understands that Fitz-Henley is not and was never a Government employee.

“I unreservedly apologise to Mr Fitz-Henley for any harm my comments may have caused,” wrote Thompson.

Thompson’s apology comes on the heel of a letter sent by Queen’s Counsel on behalf of Fitz-Henley demanding an apology and the deleting of the tweet, failing which a lawsuit would be filed.

Thompson’s biography posted on his Twitter account and the website of the University of the West Indies says he is a Senior Lecturer in Educational Policy, Planning, and Leadership and Head of the Caribbean Centre for Educational Planning at the Mona Campus of the regional institution.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

No, you’re not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking

Jamaica News

Senior UWI lecturer apologises to Fitz-Henley for defamatory statement

World News

Happy together: Orphaned turtles and kids who set them free

More From

Jamaica News

Businessman calls for the hiring of skilled persons without degrees

In declaring that many people without degrees are “extremely skilful”, Amber Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dushyant Savadia, says it time for both the private and public sector in Jamaica

See also

Jamaica News

Student apprehended after ‘fight, assault’ of female teacher at school

A male student at a high school in Kingston was taken into police custody and charged after reportedly assaulting a teacher on Monday.
Reports from a source close to the investigation are that

Jamaica News

Cops find gun in 15-y-o schoolgirl’s bag

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was detained by police Monday after a firearm was found in her school bag during a routine spot check in Kingston.

Reports are that the teenager, who attends Camperdo

Sport

Briana Williams runs wind-aided 10.91 in 1st round at Jubilee Series

Olympic relay gold medallist Briana Williams ran a wind-assisted 10.91 seconds (3.4m/s) to dominate her preliminary round heat of the women’s 100m at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series at the Ashen

Jamaica News

Major gun bust: 3 high-powered weapons, 2 pistols seized

The security forces on Tuesday made a major gun bust in St James.
In a tweet a short while ago, the Jamaica Constabulary Force shared images of the weapons, saying that three high-powered rifles, t

Business

Sygnus assembles team to design US$265-million Mammee Bay resort

Sygnus’ Mammee Bay resort development has been accepted as a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, A New York-based firm that specialises in independent, luxury hospitality.
The Mammee Bay pro

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols