Sentencing again posted for mother convicted of manslaughter Loop Jamaica

The manslaughter sentencing of a mother of three children is now set for February after it was postponed in the Home Circuit Court Thursday.

Garfesha Smith’s sentencing has now been postponed for a second time. The hearing was first rescheduled from December to yesterday after additional attorneys joined the matter.

Yesterday’s postponement was due to the unavailability of the judge.

Sentencing is now set for February 17.

Smith was convicted of the 2014 killing of Kadisha Banton, who was stabbed during a dispute with a group of persons at premises where she lived on Elm Crescent in Kingston 10.

According to reports, the police were drawn to a massive dispute at Elm Crescent where residents were trying to evict Banton from the premises as her neighbours claim she was a nuisance.

Whilst there, the police saw Banton with a knife, behaving boisterously and threatening to douse persons with a corrosive substance.

Banton began throwing liquid at persons in the yard, which caused an altercation in which she was stabbed.