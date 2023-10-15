Sentencing for homeless man’s killer delayed due to unwell lawyer Loop Jamaica

The sentencing hearing for a 22-year-old man who confessed to killing a homeless man along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay, St James earlier this year, has been pushed back to November 24.

Rushawn Bulgin, a resident of Williamsfield district in St James, pleaded guilty to the murder of Mathew Lettman who was believed to be of unsound mind, in the St James Circuit Court on Wednesday.

His sentencing was scheduled for Thursday, but was pushed back due to his attorney being unwell.

Before the November 24 date was set, Bulgin pleaded with High Court Judge Justice Judith Pusey for him to be placed in custody at the Spanish Town lockup instead of Freeport Police Station, where he was being held.

He did not provide a reason for the request for the change of detention location, but the judge assured him that she would speak to the police regarding the matter.

Bulgin was subsequently remanded.

Reports are that about 6:25 am on March 7, 2023, the police were on patrol along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard when they saw Lettman lying motionless on his back in a pool of blood.

On closer inspection, the man was found to have had wounds to his head, and he was unresponsive.

Bulgin, who was seen on video footage using a rock to inflict wounds to Lettman’s head, was later taken in for questioning, and was subsequently charged with the murder.

According to the police, preliminary reports revealed that Lettman’s skull had been crushed, likely by a heavy stone, which led to his death.

On April 6, a post-mortem examination was conducted, which confirmed the findings of the preliminary reports.