Sentencing of Clansman gangsters moved to September Loop Jamaica

The July 3 sentencing of the 15 people convicted in the Clansman Gang trial has been postponed to September 25 in the Home Circuit Court.

Counsels for the accused individuals were informed Tuesday evening that Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who is presiding over the matter, will be presiding over the Trelawny Circuit.

A note that was sent to the attorneys involved in the matter also pointed out that there are also administrative matters that require the attention of the chief justice.

The 15 people, including a female pastor from St Thomas and an ex-soldier, have been formally declared members of the Spanish Town, St Catherine-based One Don faction of the Clansman Gang.

Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan was previously found guilty of being the leader of a criminal organisation.Those convicted of being gang members include: pastor, Stephanie ‘Mumma’ Christie; former Jamaica Defence Force member Jermaine Robinson; Bryan’s cousins, Tomrick Taylor, and Tomrick’s brother, Roel Taylor; and one of Bryan’s alleged bodyguards, Dylon McLean; Jahzeel Blake; Michael Whitely; Lamar Simpson; Tareek James; Fabian Johnson; Joseph McDermott; Andre Golding; Bryan Morris, and Ted Prince.

In early March, Sykes, handed out the last verdicts, which saw the 15 individuals being convicted and 17 acquitted. The case began in September 2021.