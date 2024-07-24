Sentencing of wife killer Omar Collymore put off until Friday

The sentencing of wife killer Omar Collymore and his three co-convicts has been postponed until Friday in the Home Circuit Court.

The matter was rescheduled on Wednesday due to administrative issues outside the control of the court.

Along with Collymore, the others to be sentenced are Michael Adams, Dwayne Pink and Shaquilla Edwards.

They were convicted in May for the murder of Simone Campbell-Collymore and her taxi driver, Winston Walters, in 2018.

Collymore, Adams and Pink were convicted of two counts of murder and conspiracy to murder, while Edwards was found guilty of conspiracy to murder.

The sentencing was previously postponed from last week.

It is believed that Campbell-Collymore was murdered over a $120-million insurance policy which listed her husband as beneficiary and trustee.

The trial started in February and concluded with the men’s conviction by a panel of seven jurors on May 15.

Evidence was led that Collymore hired Adams to facilitate the killing of his wife, and that Pink and Edwards surveilled her movements leading up to the attack.

Another man, Wade Blackwood, was sentenced to life imprisonment in March 2021 after pleading guilty to being a shooter in the incident.

Campbell-Collymore, 32, and 36-year-old taxi operator Walters were shot dead at the gate of a premises on Stanley Terrace in Red Hills, St Andrew, on January 2, 2018.