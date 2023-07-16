Separate curfews imposed in Tivoli Gardens and Denham Town Loop Jamaica

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Tivoli Gardens in the Kingston West Police Division. The curfew began at 6pm on Sunday, July 16, and will remain in effect until 6pm on Tuesday, July 18.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along Spanish Town Road form the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Industrial Terrace, to the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Darling Street.

East: Along Darling Street from the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Darling Street to the intersection of Dreketts Place/Lizard Town and Darling Street.

South: Along an imaginary line from the intersection of Dreketts Place/Lizard Town and Darling Street to the intersection of McKenzie Drive and Industrial Terrace.

West: Along Industrial Terrace from the intersection of McKenzie Drive and Industrial Terrace to the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Industrial Terrace.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Meanwhile, a 72-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Denham Town, Kingston 14. The curfew also began at 6pm on Sunday, July 16, and will remain in effect until 6pm on Wednesday, July 19.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along Beeston Street from the intersection of Beeston Street and Chestnut Lane to the intersection of Beeston Street and Matthews Lane.

East: Along Matthews Lane from the intersection of Beeston Street and Matthews Lane to the intersection of Matthews Lane and Heywood Street.

South: Along Heywood Street from the intersection of Matthews Lane and Heywood Street to the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Chestnut Lane.

West: Along Chestnut Street from the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Chestnut Lane to the intersection of Beeston Street and Chestnut Lane.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.