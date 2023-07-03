Seprod employees protest ‘unilateral’ flexi-work decision Loop Jamaica

Production and technical workers at Caribbean Products Limited of the Seprod Group of Companies in St Andrew took industrial action on Monday.

The workers said they took strike action because the company has implemented a flexi-work schedule without having reached an agreement with them.

The National Workers’ Union (NWU), which represents the striking workers, says Caribbean Products and, by extension, Seprod, is in breach of the guidelines relative to flexi-work arrangements.

In the video above, one of the workers and a union representative gave their perspectives on the matter.