Seprod Foundation partners with Ja Fire Brigade for safety awareness Loop Jamaica

Each year, the Jamaica Fire Brigade joins the rest of the world in observing Fire and Life Safety Awareness Week to raise awareness of the importance of being prepared in the event of a fire.

This year, it is being observed between Sunday, October 23 and Saturday, October 29, under the theme “Preserving the Nation through Life Safety and Fire Prevention”, with a focus on the disabilities and access and functional needs community.

According to Sean Martin, Chief Fire Prevention Officer, “The Brigade will be using this opportunity to engage primarily with persons with disabilities and their caregivers to improve the levels of fire safety being experienced by this vulnerable group.”

Martin continued, “we are pleased to have formed partnerships with public and private stakeholders, such as Seprod that is providing support in the form of products from their distribution line.”

Seprod Foundation answered the call and has offered support by providing over 200,000 worth of products to be distributed to children’s homes and households that have been affected by fire, and by assisting in raising awareness about the importance of fire safety and prevention. The products were handed over to the Jamaica Fire Brigade on October 24, 2022, to support the activities for the rest of the week.

Richard Pandohie, CEO of the Seprod Group of Companies and Director of Seprod Foundation commented: “We continue to be heart-broken by the cases of families being devastated by the loss of their loved ones due to fire; as recently as September, 3 children died after a fire destroyed their home. We want to stop these tragedies, and this is why the Seprod Foundation is working with the Jamaica Fire Brigade during Fire and Life Safety Awareness week to highlight the steps that each of us can take to ensure the safety of our lives and that of our families and colleagues. We also want to salute the men and women in our Fire Brigade for the sacrifices that they make on a daily basis.”

About one year ago, Seprod experienced a fire that destroyed the Facey Commodity warehouse and offices at Newport West.