September 30 by-election announced for North East St Ann

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a by-election for the constituency of St Ann North Eastern for September 30, 2024.

Nomination Day for the seat is Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

The by-election follows Tuesday’s “immediate” resignation of Marsha Smith from the seat as Member of Parliament (MP).

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday morning, Holness said Matthew Samuda resigned from the Senate last Monday to make himself available to represent the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the seat.

He had been previously announced as the standardbearer for the seat.

Related Article

In relation to Smith, Holness said at a later stage he will “announce a new appointment for Marsha who has excellent skills and experience in industrial relations matters”.

Holness said these developments mark a wider push by him to reorganise his Administration.

That reorganisation will see other by-elections taking place “in the coming months” for other vacant parliamentary seats and parochial divisions, according to Holness.

The constituency of Trelawny Southern has been without a MP since the resignation of Marissa Dalrymple-Philibert last year, and St Andrew North Western will soon be without a representative as Dr Nigel Clarke will be appointed to Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on October 31.

Duane Smith, the son of former MP for the area Derrick Smith, was announced as Clarke’s replacement.

It is not clear who will represent the JLP in Trelawny Southern.