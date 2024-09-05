September 5: A day to observe charitable work, organizations globally

The International Day of Charity is observed annually on September 5th, a date chosen to commemorate the anniversary of the passing of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in 1997.

This day was officially declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 to raise awareness and create a common platform for charity-related activities worldwide.

The focus is to encourage people, organizations, and governments to participate in charitable efforts and work towards eradicating poverty, promoting social well-being, and advancing humanitarian goals.

Significance of the day

The day not only celebrates the selflessness of Mother Teresa, who dedicated her life to helping the poor, sick, and needy but also highlights the importance of charity in fostering compassion, empathy, and social justice.

Charitable actions can take many forms, from individual acts of kindness to large-scale philanthropic efforts by organizations.

Charities and nonprofit organizations around the world take this day as an opportunity to promote their causes, run fundraising campaigns, and organize volunteer events.

Governments and international organizations also use the day to underscore the critical role charity plays in achieving sustainable development goals.

Fun facts about previous International Day of Charity celebrations…

1 Mother Teresa’s Canonization (2016)

In 2016, the International Day of Charity coincided with the canonization of Mother Teresa by the Roman Catholic Church, officially declaring her a saint.

This event brought even more attention to her legacy and the importance of charity.

2 Global Social Media Challenges (2019)

In 2019, several global social media campaigns encouraged people to share their charitable activities.

The hashtag #InternationalDayofCharity trended, with participants posting acts of kindness such as donating clothes, food, or money to local shelters and global causes.

3 Charity Concerts and Events (2021)

Several countries held virtual concerts and fundraising events in 2021 due to the pandemic.

These events supported charities working to combat hunger, provide healthcare, and offer COVID-19 relief to vulnerable populations.

The International Day of Charity serves as a reminder that even small acts of generosity can make a big difference in the lives of others.