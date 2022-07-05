Serani’s fave place is Jamaica, second to T&T, where his son was born | Loop Jamaica

6 min read
Serani’s fave place is Jamaica, second to T&T, where his son was born | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Lifestyle
Kadeem Rodgers

3 hrs ago

Travel in Threes With Serani

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

It’s Serani, dancehall singer, producer and this week’s guest for Travel In Threes on #traveltuesdays.

The Jamaican singer has been travelling and discovering new places for years, which made it easy for the No Games hitmaker to get serious about narrowing his top three for Loop Lifestyle.

With a shameless plug to his song Somewhere in Jamaica, Serani explained why Jamaica is his number one travel destination – in addition to the fact that Jamaica is home, she’s the nucleus of his music career, and she’s brought him so much joy and happy memories.

Dancehall recording artiste/songwriter/producer Serani talks travel in threes. (Photos: via Instagram)

But, there’s more. Listen to our interview to find out where his other three stops are and why Serani chose them. You may never guess the bonus travel stop he shared.

Loop Lifestyle takes a trip with with Serani!

[email protected]

