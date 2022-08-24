Serena holds first practice in NYC ahead of US Open finale Loop Jamaica

Serena Williams practiced at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday where she’s set to close out her career at the US Open next week.

At the beginning of the month, 40-year-old Williams revealed in a Vogue magazine essay that her career was winding down.

Although she did not explicitly say the US Open, would be her last tournament.

However, many reports suggest that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will finish her career in New York.

She has a record six US Open titles, the joint most alongside Chris Evert.

With the qualifiers already taking place, the tournament begins on the August 29 and concludes on September 11.