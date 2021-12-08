Serena Williams to miss Australian Open | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Serena Williams to miss Australian Open | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

Sygnus Capital raises $4.3 billion for Sygnus Credit

Andre Russell returns to Australian Big Bash League

Don’t get ‘SAD’, shake seasonal blues with these wellness tips

20 years of sterling service celebrated with ‘Tee’!

TaxO Express to attend traffic court for motorists

Serena Williams to miss Australian Open

Pele in hospital due to colon tumor, to be released in days

Ashes: Cummins takes 5 wickets, England out for 147 on Day 1

GSAJ tracking towards 50,000 employees in BPO sector by March 2022

Thompson-Herah shortlisted for BBC World Sport Star 2021

Wednesday Dec 08

30?C
Loop Sports

– Updated

Serena Williams in Cincinnati. (PHOTO: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open as she is not yet ready to make a comeback from injury.

Williams has not played since suffering a torn hamstring at Wimbledon in June.

The 40-year-old stated last month that she was “better” and planned to play in the first grand slam of 2022 at Melbourne Park.

Williams will not go in search of a record-equalling 24th major title next month, though, revealing she is not fit enough to take her place in the draw.

She said in a statement: “Following the advice of my medical team, I have decided to withdraw from this year’s Australian Open. While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete.

“Melbourne is one of my favourite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year. I will miss seeing the fans but am excited to return and compete at my highest level.”

The legendary American’s last grand slam triumph came at the Australian Open in 2017.

While Williams will not compete, world number one Ash Barty will participate, as will US Open champion Emma Raducanu and four-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

August 25, 2021 08:10 AM

Sport

June 29, 2021 03:38 PM

Sport

June 2, 2021 04:43 PM

Recent Articles

Business

Sygnus Capital raises $4.3 billion for Sygnus Credit

Coronavirus

24 new COVID cases recorded on Tuesday, four more deaths

Sport

Andre Russell returns to Australian Big Bash League

More From

Jamaica News

See also

Curfew measures relaxed for Grand Market, New Year’s Eve activities

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the nightly curfew has been relaxed by an hour and will now commence at 10 pm until 5 am daily as of Friday, December 10, running u

Sport

Camperdown, Tivoli disqualified from Manning Cup competition

Former champions Camperdown High and Tivoli Gardens High have been thrown out of the 2021-2022 Inter-Secondary Schools’ Sports Association (ISSA) Digicel Manning Cup competition for using ineligible p

Jamaica News

BOJ clears up confusion around $5,000 banknote



The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is advising the public that a $5,000 commemorative banknote, in celebration of Jamaica’s 50 years of political independence, is currently in circulation.

The ban

Jamaica News

‘Person of interest’ in teacher’s killing in police custody

The man identified by the St Elizabeth police as a “person of interest” in the murder of schoolteacher Chanel Smith on Tuesday is now in police custody.

In a brief statement early Wednesday, the Co

Jamaica News

Education minister condemns ‘dastardly murder’ of St Elizabeth teacher

Minister of Education Fayval Williams has condemned as “dastardly, barbaric and cowardly”, the shooting death of 28-year-old Chanel Smith, a teacher of Sandy Bank Infant School in St Elizabeth on Tues

Jamaica News

MP appeals for info after teacher killed by ‘cowardly’ criminals

Floyd Green, Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Western, has condemned Tuesday morning’s brutal gun slaying of an educator in Treasure Beach in his constituency.

The deceased has been iden

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols