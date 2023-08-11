SERHA’s health departments to offer back to school medical Loop Jamaica

The Kingston and St Andrew, and St Catherine Health Departments will be offering back-to-school medical clinics on August 12 and 19, 2023, at the St. Jago Park Health Centre and Slipe Pen Road Comprehensive Health Centre.

Services that will be offered at the St Jago Park Health Centre include general checkups, Pap smears, blood sugar testing, and other services from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Additionally, services that will be offered at the Slipe Pen Road Comprehensive Health Centre include general checkups for students from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The Health Departments are asking parents and guardians to take with them their child’s medical forms and immunization card or passport.