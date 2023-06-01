Serial rapist Davian Bryan given 23-year prison sentence Loop Jamaica

Serial rapist Davian Bryan given 23-year prison sentence Loop Jamaica
Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

6 hrs ago

Davian Bryan

Davian Bryan, the man who confessed to abducting and raping three girls in Bath, St Thomas two years ago, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for a raft of sexual offences.

Bryan, who appeared in the St Thomas Circuit Court on Wednesday, is to serve 16 years behind bars before being eligible for parole consideration.

High Court Judge, Justice Courtney Daye, has also ordered that the convict’s name be entered in the sex offender’s registry.

After months on the run, Bryan was apprehended in Durham, Portland on March 23, 2022 as the police stepped up their search for him in connection with the rape and abduction of girls from Bath, St Thomas who were aged nine and 14 years, in October 2021.

Police have since reported that during the search for Bryan, a third victim – a 13-year-old girl – was identified.

On May 11, Bryan pleaded guilty to five counts of rape, three counts of forcible abduction, three counts of indecent assault, and one count of grievous sexual assault.

On the rape offences, the highest sentence he received was 23 years and three months in prison, while he was ordered to serve eight years and 11 months each on the three counts of indecent assault.

He was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for grievous sexual assault, and between eight to 10 years on the three counts of forcible abduction.

The sentences are to run concurrently, meaning that he will serve the highest of the overall sentences.

Bryan is to appear in the Portland Circuit Court to answer to other sexual offence charges, including allegedly raping two women.

