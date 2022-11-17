Sevana fined $300,000 in death by dangerous driving case Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Sevana fined $300,000 in death by dangerous driving case
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
1 hrs ago

Entertainer Sevana (Photo: IG/callmesevana

Reggae singer Sevana was fined $300,000 in the Westmoreland Circuit Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to a death by dangerous driving charge, escaping serious prison time.

She appeared before Justice Courtney Daye, who ordered that she pay the fine or face two years in prison.

The ‘Mango’ singer also had her driver’s license suspended for two years.

The accident claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman in May of last year.

In Jamaica, the maximum penalty for causing death by dangerous driving is five years imprisonment at hard labour.

The 30-year-old singer, whose real name is Anna Blake, wept in court during Thursday’s proceedings.

“Sevana is just glad that she will be able to get on with her life. The case was taking an emotional and mental impact on her,” attorney-at-law Everton Dewar, who represented the singer, told Loop News.

Reports are that she was travelling along the Scott Cove main road in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, when the Honda City motor car she was driving collided with a Honda Fit travelling in the opposite direction.

Ordia Cordiel, who was a passenger travelling in the Honda Fit, sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Black River Hospital. She died on May 30.

Sevana is known for the singles ‘Mango’, ‘If You Only Knew’ and ‘Man Down’.

He is of d

