Seven accused of beating 14-y-o girl banned from social media by judge Loop Jamaica

The seven people who have been charged with the vicious beating of a 14-year-old girl in Denbigh, Clarendon on December 30 last year, were on Thursday banned from all social media sites including the popular TikTok and WhatsApp platforms.

Senior Parish judge Dahlia Findlay imposed the ban when the three women and four minors appeared before her in the Clarendon Parish Court where they were offered bail.

The judge also placed a gag order on them which prevents them from discussing the matter in public.

The three women involved in the beating which was caught on a now viral video, were each offered bail in the amount of $1.2 million.

They are 52-year-old Pauline Hugh-Smith of Woodside district; 36-year-old Fayann Millwood, and 22-year-old Amanda Anderson, both of Havannah Heights, all in Clarendon.

The four minors are three females ages 15, 16, and 17, and a 17-year-old boy. They were each offered bail in the sum of $600,000.

The adults have been ordered to report at the nearest police station twice weekly, while the minors are to report once per week. In addition, the minors have been hit with a curfew that runs from 8:00 pm until 6:00 am each day. All seven accused were also ordered to submit their travel documents and not contact the victim or any witness in the case.

They have been charged with unlawful wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Anderson was hit with the additional charge of assault at common law. The prosecution told the court that the 14-year-old had indicated that Anderson, who she described as “the fat lady in pink” had also spat in her face.

The court also heard that Hugh-Smith told the group that accosted and beat the 14-year-old as she walked along Holland Street in Denbigh in the parish to “chop har inna har (expletives)”.

But, according to Dwight Reece, the attorney representing Hugh-Smith, his client, while present at the scene of the beating, did nothing that it could be determined caused injury to the child. He said she merely used her foot to nudge the teen while she was on the ground to see if she was still alive.

The prosecution also told the court that Hugh-Smith, in a caution statement, said, “The likkle gyal weh get beat up mother dey with my daughter man.”

While the medical certificate was not ready, the court was told that the teen was in and out of consciousness several times. She was treated and released from hospital but was readmitted and is still being treated.

The prosecution also outlined that on the day the 14-year-old was beaten, she saw two of the minors, who are known to her, walking towards. They were armed with pieces of board and, while attempting to elude them by running away, one of the teens remarked, “How yuh come fi war an’ a run?’’

All seven accused are booked to return to court on March 26.