Seven COVID deaths, 295 new cases, 25% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

Seven COVID deaths, 295 new cases, 25% positivity rate
Seven COVID deaths, 295 new cases, 25% positivity rate

Amid Jamaica recording 295 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Sunday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate for the one-day period of 25 per cent.

Seven COVID-19 deaths that occurred from February to October 2021, were also recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,011.

A 91-year-old woman from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 137 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 85,265.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 132,909.

Notably, the 25 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 180 are females and 115 are males, with ages ranging from four days to 97 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (58), Kingston and St Andrew (52), St James (42), St Ann (33), Manchester (29), St Elizabeth (21), Westmoreland (20), Clarendon (17), Hanover (six), Portland (five), St Mary (five), Trelawny (five), and St Thomas (two).

There are 10 moderately ill patients, one severely ill patient and one critically ill patient among 2,209 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 67 patients are now hospitalised locally.

