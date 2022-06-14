Seven COVID deaths recorded amid 84 new cases, 23.1% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

Seven COVID deaths recorded amid 84 new cases, 23.1% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Seven COVID deaths recorded amid 84 new cases, 23.1% positivity rate

Tuesday Jun 14

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 84 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Monday afternoon.

Seven COVID-19 deaths that occurred from May to June were also recorded on Monday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,091.

A 95-year-old woman from Westmoreland is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 168 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 88,032.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 140,754.

Notably, the island recorded a 23.1 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 158 are females and 106 are males, with ages ranging from 49 days to 94 years.

The case count was made up of St James (34), Westmoreland (14), Portland (eight), Kingston and St Andrew (six), Hanover (six), Trelawny (one), and St Mary (one).

There are 48 moderately ill patients, 12 severely ill patients and four critically ill patients among 2,644 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 143 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.

