Seven Jamaicans on deportation flight from the UK | Loop Jamaica

Seven Jamaicans have been deported from the United Kingdom and are currently on their way to Kingston aboard a chartered flight that took off in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to The Independent newspaper, the flight was initially due to carry 112 people, but dozens were granted a last-minute legal reprieve.

Campaigners had been trying to halt the flight amid concerns over the legality of the government’s attempt to remove Jamaicans from the country, following claims that the majority of people arrived in the UK at a very young age and some may have a right to British citizenship.

Karen Doyle, the lead campaigner of Movement for Justice, told The Independent: “We know the lives behind the ‘red meat’ headlines. The disabled wife of 21 years now without her husband and carer; the mum with a newborn and five-year-old crying in the early hours about losing her partner, her family; the children who have to find out they may never see their father in person again.

“In two cases for a single offence, people who’ve been out of prison for five, six years with zero reoffending

“These flights are brutal and inhumane. Mass deportation charter flights are a cynical racist ploy by a failing government. Red meat and racism over human rights and compassion,” Doyle said

Most of the Jamaicans who were facing deportation live with a disability or health problem, according to an analysis shared with The Independent. A number of the legal challenges are thought to include claims of modern slavery, which have more than doubled between 2017 and last year to 12,727 cases. Others are appealing based on asylum, further representations and judicial reviews, it is understood

A recent Public Accounts Committee report revealed that the Home Office has had to release six in every 10 migrant detainees who it wanted to deport — and the department couldn’t explain why this is happening. Earlier and better quality legal advice would make decision-making more robust, the committee suggested.

Moreover, a Windrush Lessons learned report identified that the Home Office was afflicted by low-quality decision-making and an “irrational approach to individuals”.