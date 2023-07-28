Seven men held as cops find gun during search in Hanover Loop Jamaica

Seven men have been charged following the seizure of a .45 Ruger fitted with a magazine containing four rounds of ammunition in Baccadia, Salt Spring, Hanover on Wednesday, July 19.

Charged with unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition are;? Jordan McDowell, 22 of Baccadia,? Ricardo Johnson, 24, of Baccadia,? Nicholas Burton, 28, of Santoy district,? Junior Morgan, 25, of Main Street,? Okeeno Davy, 19 of Santoy District,? Hernan Jennette, 25 of Harding Hall,? Tyrese Perkiss, 19 of Baccadia, all in Hanover.

Reports are that at about 9:30 pm, a team of officers was on patrol in the area when they saw the men standing along the roadway in the vicinity of a car wash.

The men began acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the officers. They were accosted and searched, however, nothing illegal was found on their person.

The car wash was searched and the weapon and ammunition were found.

They were later charged following interviews. Their court date is being arranged.