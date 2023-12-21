Seven prisoners escape from Oracabessa lockup Loop Jamaica

Seven detainees, who are charged with offences ranging from rape to murder, on Thursday morning escaped the Oracabessa lockup in St Mary.

Preliminary reports are that the inmates managed to escape by cutting through a ventilation grille.

The escapees are listed as:

1)Tray Walker, 24, of Claremont, St Ann, who is charged with rape;

2) Jahmala Vernon, 25, of Boscobel, St Mary, who is charged with robbery;

3) Phillip Williams, 22, of Bellfield, St Mary, who is charged with shooting with intent;

4) Linton Bailey, 22, of Jacks River, St Mary, who is charged with shooting;

5) Lashawn Davidson, 26, of Jacks River, St Mary, who is charged with shooting;

6) Nolando Akenson, 21, of Pimento Walk, St Ann, and Boscobel, St Mary, who is charged with robbery; and

7) Gaveen Hurd, 28, of Stony Hill, St Andrew, and Enfield, St Mary, who is charged with murder.

More information to follow.