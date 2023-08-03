Seven shot, 3 fatally as man shoots-up party in Rockfort Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Seven shot, 3 fatally as man shoots-up party in Rockfort Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Seven shot, 3 fatally, at party in Rockfort

Carib Cement optimistic amidst new tourism projects in Jamaica

250 000 visitors from Latin America targeted over next five years

50 new JUTC buses to arrive in time for back-to-school

PM commits to holding local gov’t polls by February 2024

Jamaicans advised to prepare for heat at Grand Gala

Calling all gamers: $270K up for grabs in GameNation’s summer tourney

West Indies beat India by four runs to take T20I series lead

SOS registers declines after stock split

Jamaican troops to be sent to Haiti, confirms PM Holness

Friday Aug 04

28?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

38 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigations Division (MID) are probing the shooting of seven people, three fatally on Rusden Road in Rockfort, Kingston 2 on Thursday, August 03.

The deceased are;? 22-year-old Warren Benjamin, Fisherman of Adestra Road, Kingston 2? 19-year-old Raheem Walters, Construction Worker of Belmont Road, Kingston, and? An unidentified male believed to be in his mid-twenties, about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10inches) long with an owl tattooed on its throat and a lion on its left forearm.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that at about 11 00 pm, the seven were among patrons at a party when a man stepped outside the bar and opened gunfire at the group.

When the shooting subsided, seven people, including two women were seen with gunshot wounds. The police weresummoned and they were taken to hospital.

Three were pronounced dead, while the others were admitted in stable condition.

Investigations continue.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Seven shot, 3 fatally, at party in Rockfort

Business

Carib Cement optimistic amidst new tourism projects in Jamaica

Jamaica News

250 000 visitors from Latin America targeted over next five years

More From

Sport

Jamaica name team for World Championships in Budapest

Sprint stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson have been named for the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m on Jamaica’s 65-member team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary from Aug

Sport

See also

‘We’ve been hugely underestimated,’ says Reggae Girlz goalkeeper

Jamaica’s goalkeeper, Rebecca Spencer, and head coach, Lorne Donaldson, expressed elation following their team’s remarkable feat of securing a spot in the Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the fir

Sport

Grange, JOA laud Reggae Girlz on historic run at Women’s World Cup

The Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange, and Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) president, Christopher Samuda have lauded the history-making feat of Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz who have qualified for the knock

Jamaica News

CVM TV cuts ties with Isat Buchanan after offensive DPP comments

CVM Television has sought to clarify that attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan, who was contracted as a co-host of the SUNRISE morning show, is not an employee of the media entity.
The television station’

Jamaica News

Police discover 8 human skulls on road in Trelawny

The police are reporting that eight human skulls were discovered at a section of the road in Spring Hill, Falmouth, Trelawney.
Reports are that at about 6:15pm, on Tuesday, residents were walking a

Sport

Sunshine Girls make a big statement against South Africa at World Cup

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls finished top of their Netball World Cup pool with a perfect record by beating hosts South Africa 67-49, with both teams already through to the next phase.
The result could

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols