Seven shot, 3 fatally as man shoots-up party in Rockfort Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigations Division (MID) are probing the shooting of seven people, three fatally on Rusden Road in Rockfort, Kingston 2 on Thursday, August 03.

The deceased are;? 22-year-old Warren Benjamin, Fisherman of Adestra Road, Kingston 2? 19-year-old Raheem Walters, Construction Worker of Belmont Road, Kingston, and? An unidentified male believed to be in his mid-twenties, about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10inches) long with an owl tattooed on its throat and a lion on its left forearm.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that at about 11 00 pm, the seven were among patrons at a party when a man stepped outside the bar and opened gunfire at the group.

When the shooting subsided, seven people, including two women were seen with gunshot wounds. The police weresummoned and they were taken to hospital.

Three were pronounced dead, while the others were admitted in stable condition.

Investigations continue.