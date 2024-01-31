Several activities slated to mark World Wetlands Day in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Guided tours of the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ) field station in Mason River, Clarendon will be the principal activities marking this year’s observance of World Wetlands Day in Jamaica on February 2.

The scheduled engagements that are to be spearheaded by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), which is the administrative authority for the National Ramsar Convention (NRC) in Jamaica, will see students from Early Childhood Commission (ECC) institutions, as well as other schools, participating in brief tours of the Mason River Protected Area (MRPA).

This area, situated on the border of Clarendon and St Ann, was formally established in 1963 to preserve Jamaica’s only documented inland peat bog. It currently occupies 202 acres of land.

It was designated a bird sanctuary in 1998, and declared a national heritage and protected area in 2002.

The tours will be guided by representatives of NEPA, IOJ and the Forestry Department.

Also on the day, there will be a joint exhibition featuring members of the NRC, such as the Caribbean Coastal Area Management Foundation (CCAM) and the Institute of Jamaica Natural History Museum, among others.

The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance Especially as Waterfowl Habitat is an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of Ramsar sites (wetlands).

The treaty, which is also known as the Convention on Wetlands, is named after the city of Ramsar in Iran, where it was signed in 1971.

Additionally, the Protected Area Branch within NEPA, in collaboration with the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), University of the West Indies Marine Lab and other stakeholders, will conduct mangrove restoration and planting activities along the Palisadoes Protected Area.

This year’s celebrations are being held under the international theme, ‘Wetlands and Human Well-being’.

The observance aims to recognise wetlands as critical to people and nature, underscoring the intrinsic value of wetland ecosystems and their benefits and services, including contributions to sustainable development and human well-being.

For more information about the World Wetlands Day events, persons may reach out to the National Environment and Planning Agency at 876-754-7540.