Several hiring companies set for job fair May 17-18 Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS), through its Labour Market Information System (LMIS), will host two job fairs on May 17 and 18 at its location, 1F North Street in Kingston.

Several hiring companies will be on hand to process applications and conduct interviews.

Speaking with JIS News, director of the Electronic Labour Exchange at the MLSS, Lyndon Ford, said the Ministry has seen where there is a thrust by different companies to utilise the LMIS as another avenue for recruitment because there is a general issue in accessing skilled workers.

“What the MLSS is doing is providing more access to persons who may otherwise not have the opportunity, such as the disabled community and those who are at risk,” he said.

To participate in the Kingston Job Fairs, interested persons are encouraged to visit lmis.gov.jm and create a jobseeker account and upload their r?sum? to register, or send the r?sum? to [email protected] Walk-in r?sum?s are also accepted on the days of the job fairs.

Other documents that will be required are proof of qualification, two references, two passport-size photographs, National Insurance Scheme (NIS) card, Tax Registration Number (TRN) card, and two or more hard copies of r?sum?.

Vacancies that persons will have the opportunity to apply for include security officers, BPO customer service representatives, sales representatives, pizza makers, meat cutters, purchasing agents, reconciliation clerks, assistant store managers, produce supervisors, floor supervisors, team leaders, drivers, refrigeration technician, loading coordinators, dispatch officers, warehouse attendants, packaging machine operator, janitors, merchandisers, shelf-edge auditors, dairy attendants, and trainee engineers.

“Once you have the relevant skill sets that are transferable and can be used in the labour market, the Ministry is providing the avenue for job seekers,” Ford said.

“The mandate of the MLSS is to provide this harmonious relation and to provide relevant skills that are needed to generate productivity,” he added.