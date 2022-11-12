Several left homeless following fire at Fleet and Tower Street Loop Jamaica

Several families residing at premises at the corner of Fleet Street and Tower Street in central Kingston have been left homeless by a fire.

Residents say four homes and a Honda Accord were destroyed. They say the quick actions of the fire brigade prevented a larger catastrophe.

The fire team responded and give support from York park Half-Way tree, Rollington town, and Trench Town.

Firefighters say it’s not clear what started the fire.

One resident identified as Diana Watt said she was at her home when she heard her grandson raising an alarm that the house was on fire.

She said citizens heard the calls for help and called officials from the fire department.