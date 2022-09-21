Severe weather alert in effect for Jamaica Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Severe weather alert in effect for Jamaica Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Ronaldo says he is not planning to retire after World Cup

Two bikers die from bizarre motor vehicle crash

Severe weather alert in effect for Jamaica

Briana Williams joins Titans International Track Club in Kingston

JMMB plans real estate projects in Kingston, Mandeville

Fed attacks inflation with another big hike and expects more

CHANG STANDS FIRM: Says cops have right to life in clashes with gunmen

Azan 64, 3 wickets each from Mujeeb and Young lead Pride to easy win

Jamaica set to become major player in medical cannabis industry – Dunn

Lloyd Carney appointed third Chancellor of UTech Jamaica

Wednesday Sep 21

29?C
Jamaica News

Met Service issues warning for marine interests

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Meteorological Service on Wednesday afternoon announced that a severe weather alert is in effect for Jamaica, issuing a bulletin with a warning for marine interests.

According to the bulletin, a strong tropical wave is producing an area of disturbed weather east of the southern Windward Islands and is about to enter the southern Caribbean Sea.

The wave is reportedly showing signs of becoming better organised and, according to the Met Service, there is a high potential for development into a tropical depression over the next couple days.

As the disturbance moves west-northwestward toward the central Caribbean later this week, there is an increasing threat of severe weather to Jamaica as it moves close to the island and over territorial waters by Saturday morning, the bulletin said.

It is also likely that it would be a tropical cyclone at that time, the Met Service said.

“Fishers on the cays and banks are further urged to complete their preparations and be on the alert to evacuate,” the Met Service said.

It also said it will continue to monitor the progress of the system,

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Ronaldo says he is not planning to retire after World Cup

Jamaica News

Two bikers die from bizarre motor vehicle crash

Jamaica News

Severe weather alert in effect for Jamaica

More From

Jamaica News

GoFundMe started to help 5 transgender Jamaicans survive in the US

Campaign seeking to raise US$25,000 for artists who entered country via Mexico border

Jamaica News

See also

Sam Sharpe college students in Spain on EU scholarships

Four modern languages students of Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College in Montego Bay, St James are to spend this semester at the Universidad de Ja?n in Andalusia, Spain on a student exchange scholarship prog

Jamaica News

Three generations of family living off salvaged waste from dump

‘Is me and God and my pickney dem and the dump,’ single mom says of her only source of income

Jamaica News

Trooper bashes some entertainers for no show at Merciless’ funeral

Veteran sound system selector, Ricky Trooper has lashed out at several artistes for not turning up at the funeral service of late dancehall artiste Leonard ‘Merciless’ Bartley.
Bartley was lai

Jamaica News

How a mom helped her sons develop a love for reading

Among the champions in the 2021 National Reading Competition is a duo from the Clarendon Parish Library Network, who share more than just a love for reading.
Fellow contestants may have noticed tha

Jamaica News

Jamaican charged in US for travelling to meet ‘minor’ for sex

A Jamaican man has been charged with soliciting a Pensacola minor for sex after he allegedly messaged undercover Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents.
He has been identified as 31-ye

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols