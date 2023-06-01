Seville and Blake pull out of Racers Grand Prix Loop Jamaica

Sprinters Oblique Seville and Ackeem Blake have pulled out of Saturday’s highly anticipated fifth staging of the Racers Grand Prix at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Blake, fresh off his lifetime best time of 9.89 seconds and victory over Christian Coleman at the LA Grand Prix last weekend, had generated significant excitement for the upcoming rematch between him and the American on Saturday. However, the 22-year-old sprinter, according to his coaches, experienced soreness after his record-breaking performance and only resumed training on Wednesday. Consequently, as a precautionary measure, they made the decision to withdraw him from the meet.

Seville suffered a hamstring injury during training, rendering him unable to compete on Saturday.

In addition, Olympic champion American Dalilah Muhammad is not listed for the women’s 400m hurdles.