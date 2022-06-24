Seville puts rivals on notice with 9.92 in 100 semis at Jamaica trials | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Seville puts rivals on notice with 9.92 in 100 semis at Jamaica trials | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Bangladesh improve in 2nd test but West Indies still classy

Main suspect in Clarendon mass killing charged

Seville puts rivals on notice with 9.92 in 100 semis at Jamaica trials

High powered rifle among gun find in St James

Thompson-Herah beats Jackson in 100m semis at Jamaica trials

Alkaline grateful for Givenchy placement by Matthew M Williams

‘Hail the man!’ PNP lauds record of the late Francis Tulloch

Restaurants of Jamaica shines spotlight on long-serving KFC staff

Jevaughn Powell leads all qualifiers into 400m semis at Jamaica trials

Five COVID deaths, 150 new cases, 21% positivity rate recorded

Friday Jun 24

24?C
Melton Williams

47 minutes ago

Oblique Seville wins semi-final one of the men’s 100m on day two of the four-day Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday, June 24, 2022. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Oblique Seville confirmed his status as the big gold medal favourite for the men’s 100m final with an impressive semi-final victory on day two of the four-day Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday.

The Racers Track Club sprinter, who is the second-fastest man in the world this year, toyed with his rivals on his way to his third-straight sub-10 clocking. He won in 9.92 seconds.

Kemar Bailey-Cole (10.04) and Jelani Walker (10.03) finished second and third, respectively, for the other two automatic qualifying spots going into the final later tonight.

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, also dipped under 10 seconds to win the first semi-final heat in 9.98 seconds.

Yohan Blake had to dig deep to stave off the young Ackeem Blake, who finished second in 9.99 seconds. Kadrian Goldson clocked a new personal best of 10.14 seconds to secure the other automatic qualifying spot from the heat.

Conroy Jones (10.12) and Nigel Ellis (10.15) secured their spots in the final as the two non-automatic qualifiers.

Related Articles

Sport

June 24, 2022 11:38 PM

Sport

June 24, 2022 10:59 PM

Sport

June 24, 2022 12:51 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Bangladesh improve in 2nd test but West Indies still classy

Jamaica News

Main suspect in Clarendon mass killing charged

Sport

Seville puts rivals on notice with 9.92 in 100 semis at Jamaica trials

More From

Sport

Yohan Blake hits top form with 9.93 seconds at Jamaica trials

See also

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, hit top form at the Jamaica trials with a 9.93-second clocking to win his first-round heat of the men’s 100m at the National Stadium on Thursday’s first day of co

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson fails to make 100 final at the US championships

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson appeared to have both her speed and swagger back for the US track and field championships but she had a disappointing result Thursday night in her signature event.

Sport

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.70 to qualify for 100m semis at Jamaica trials

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continued her red-hot form this year by clocking an impressive 10.70 seconds to win her first-round 100m race on Thursday’s first day of the J

Sport

Jamaica track and field trials starts today

The battle for supremacy: Elaine Thompson-Herah vs Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Sport

Jamaica trials schedule: Thursday, June 23 – Day 1

Over four days from June 23-26 at the National Stadium, Jamaica’s best track and field athletes will battle for a place on their nation’s team for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Jamaica News

14-y-o girl gone missing in Spanish Town after leaving for school

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Tava-Goy Tavares, a student of Welsh Heights, Gordon Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine, who has been missing since Wednesday, June

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols