Seville puts rivals on notice with 9.92 in 100 semis at Jamaica trials | Loop Jamaica

Oblique Seville confirmed his status as the big gold medal favourite for the men’s 100m final with an impressive semi-final victory on day two of the four-day Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday.

The Racers Track Club sprinter, who is the second-fastest man in the world this year, toyed with his rivals on his way to his third-straight sub-10 clocking. He won in 9.92 seconds.

Kemar Bailey-Cole (10.04) and Jelani Walker (10.03) finished second and third, respectively, for the other two automatic qualifying spots going into the final later tonight.

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, also dipped under 10 seconds to win the first semi-final heat in 9.98 seconds.

Yohan Blake had to dig deep to stave off the young Ackeem Blake, who finished second in 9.99 seconds. Kadrian Goldson clocked a new personal best of 10.14 seconds to secure the other automatic qualifying spot from the heat.

Conroy Jones (10.12) and Nigel Ellis (10.15) secured their spots in the final as the two non-automatic qualifiers.