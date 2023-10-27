Sexc Danger goes for Queenie’s crown with new song Loop Jamaica

UK-based singer-songwriter Sexc Danger is gunning for her rival, Queenie Ladi Gangsta, with her latest single, ‘Mad She ah Mad Out’.

“The message that I am driving through is that when you have a crown, you must wear it with pride, strength, dignity and honour. At no time are you to open yourself up to a vulnerable state of disrespect, which could result in your crown being tilted on your head. The UK dancehall scene needs a new queen,” the deejay whose real name is Latasha Grant, said.

“The diss song is a message to Queenie that her behaviour is not condoned, and that it is not inspiring for the women of today, or for the next generation of women to come.”

Sexc Danger is of Jamaican heritage with strong family roots which have had a major influence on her sound. She grew up in Seaforth, St Thomas, where she attended Seaforth Primary School and then Seaforth High School. She regularly visits the island after migrating a few years ago.

The artiste’s most recent single, ‘Mad She ah Mad Out’, is arguably her most popular song so far. She also released ‘Best Love’ in May 2023, which showcases R&B and soul influences for her female fans. Other prominent singles include ‘Queen of the South’ and ‘Which Benz?’

She is booked to attend Intoxicated Cabana Lifestyle alongside Chronic Law at Tropical Bliss in Montego Bay, Jamaica on October 21. She will also be on Paint Jouvert, Cooler Fete at Colonel’s Lawn, Stewart Town in St Mary, Jamaica.

She is then to jet back to Europe to perform alongside Tommy Lee Sparta, Munga and Nadg at The MCM in Margot, Germany on October 29.

She will also be part of the 90s Badness, an event in London, England on November 11.