Sexual assault accuser wore ‘provocative’ clothing, Indian judge rules

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New Delhi (CNN)A judge in southern India has ruled a woman wore “provocative” clothing, effectively dismissing her sexual assault complaint, causing public outcry in the country, where violence against women and girls make frequent headlines.

The district court judge in Kerala state made the comments last week while granting anticipatory bail to a 74-year-old man accused of sexual harassment and assault, according to court documents . He had not been formally charged.

Photographs produced with the man’s bail application show the woman wearing “sexual (sic) provocative” dresses, the court order said, adding that based on the court’s first impression her complaint would “not … stand” against the accused.

It was also “impossible to believe” the disabled man could “forcefully” pull the woman into his lap and “sexually press her breast,” the court order said.

CNN reached out to the man’s lawyer, but had not heard back at the time of publishing.

