Sha’Carri Richardson beats Thompson-Herah in Switzerland Loop Jamaica

Sha'Carri Richardson beats Thompson-Herah in Switzerland
Loop News
1 hrs ago

Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA.

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica lost to Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA in the women’s 100m at the Spitzen Leichtathletik, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level meeting, in Luzern, Switzerland on Tuesday.

Richardson won in 11.29 seconds, one-hundredth of a second ahead of Thompson-Herah (11.30) on a wet track and with a strong head wind.

Celera Barnes of the USA was well beaten into third place. She clocked 11.40 seconds.

Natasha Morrison of Jamaica finished fourth in 11.42.

It was Richardson’s first race since the USA Championships in Eugene in June where she failed to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in both the 100m and 200m.

